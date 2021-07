News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia State University’s Randolph Farm is reopening with its popular Agriculture Field Day. “COVID highlighted the importance of agriculture to the world, and this field day is an opportunity to showcase how robust the industry is in Virginia,” said Dr. M. Ray McKinnie, dean of the College of Agriculture at VSU. “Nearly everything we eat and wear begins with agriculture, and while most people only think of farming, there are diverse sectors in the industry that positively impact our daily lives.”