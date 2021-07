The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has recently received complaints of citizens receiving telephone calls from people claiming to provide assistance in registering for the Shot At a Million, also referred to as the “Louisiana COVID Lottery”. We were able to obtain a telephone number from one of our citizens and the number was registered to a company that does not appear to have any involvement with the “COVID Lottery”. This most likely is done with a criminal practice known as “spoofing” where a criminal calls you using a telephone number that they can clone to resemble any telephone number of their choosing.