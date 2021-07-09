Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Crucial Preseason Looms For Texans WR Coutee

By Anthony Wood
Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47foXO_0asbvk9900

The Houston Texans' front office has shown that barring perhaps one or two standouts, not a single player on their current roster is impervious from being dropped. And one player who will have to really show up this summer or potentially run out of chances in Houston is Keke Coutee.

The fourth-year receiver out of Texas Tech got off to a flying start his rookie year despite struggling with a persistent hamstring injury. Catching passes for 287 yards in 2018, including 109 yards in his first NFL outing, he capped off his debut year with 110 yards receiving and one touchdown in Houston's playoff loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

But 2019 didn't represent the step-up many had hoped for following a promising first season, with Keke recording just 254 yards and zero touchdowns receiving through nine appearances.

Heading into 2020 it seemed his chances would be limited by the signing of fellow slot receiver Randall Cobb. However, injuries and a suspension to Will Fuller meant Coutee was once again called upon … and he put together a string of decent performances, including a 90-yard effort against the Tennessee Titans and 141-yards against, of course, the Colts.

Finishing the season with 400 receiving yards and three touchdowns may have saved him from being one of the many roster turnover casualties upon the arrival of the new regime.

But he shouldn't rest on his laurels.

General manager Nick Caserio brought in a cacophony of receivers including Andre Roberts, Chris Conley, Chris Moore, and rookie Nico Collins among others. As such, excepting perhaps Brandin Cooks and Collins, nobody should assume they have assured themselves a roster spot.

Coutee has shown bursts of real potential and explosiveness at times, but as now enters the final year of his rookie deal it's surely now or never for the former fourth-round pick's Texans career.

If he can stay healthy, he has a real shot. Otherwise, don't be surprised if one of the few remaining Texans from the old regime is looking for a new team soon.

CONTINUE READING: Texans Camp Bubble: David Johnson & 5 Vets in Danger

Comments / 0

TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
577
Followers
333
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Casualties#American Football#Wr#Texas Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Texans LB Arrested on Child Indecency Charges in Texas

Barkevious Mingo, the former Houston Texans linebacker who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, was arrested in Texas this week on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to Arlington Police Department records. Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, which carries a...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Is This College Star the Next Texans QB?

We can make some upbeat arguments regarding why Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler will not be the Houston Texans' next star QB. What if Tyrod Taylor becomes a long-term revelation?. What if rookie Davis Mills develops into The Next Big Thing?. Or hey, what if the 2021 Texans are too good...
NFLchatsports.com

Houston Texans: Is this the last chance for Keke Coutee?

Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports. The Houston Texans and general manager Nick Caserio have made many changes to the roster this offseason, and one player who has managed to stay on the roster is wide receiver Keke Coutee. Currently, the Texans have 12...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Record: Best- And Worst-Case Scenarios

Predicting anything to do with the Houston Texans, when it comes to positivity, has been less than simple over the past few months. The scandals, hirings, firings, and more have raised more than a few eyebrows in 2021. With this lack of predictability in mind, can Houston's record be successfully predicted? Recent trends would suggest no. But, Pro Football Focus has given it their best shot regardless in a recent article that predicts the best and worst-case scenarios for every NFL team.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Purchase

Aaron Rodgers made a decision on his future in Green Bay earlier this month, though it’s unclear if that decision is Packers-related. According to a report out of Green Bay via The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers has decided to renew his membership at the Green Bay Country Club for the remainder of the year.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brett Favre Has A Message For Green Bay Packers Fans

Legendary quarterback Brett Favre has a message for Green Bay Packers fans amid the drama with Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers has yet to show up for voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp, Favre does not think it’s that big of a deal. Favre weighed in on the Rodgers drama during his...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLPopculture

Deion Sanders Has One Word to Describe Aaron Rodgers Drama With Packers

Deion Sanders only has one word to describe the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Jackson state coach appeared on NFL Total Access recently and what's going on with Rodgers and other quarterbacks in the league has to do with Tom Brady.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLPopculture

Former Packers Official Says Team Will Trade Aaron Rodgers

One former Green Bay Packers official believes Aaron Rodgers will be traded. However, it won't be anytime soon as Andrew Brandt said the Packers will send him to another NFL team in 2022. Brandt believes the team will make a "contract accommodation" for Rodgers before they trade him. "My Aaron...
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLNFL GridIron Gab

Five Teams That WON’T Make the Playoffs in the NFL in 2021

In a league where it usually comes down to inches, there’s plenty of times when a team comes close to making the postseason but misses it by one game after some antics cost them a game at some point. Every year there are surprise teams that do and do not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy