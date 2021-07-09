Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, GA

Roswell police searching for 2 people they say stole woman’s wallet, bought $10k in gift cards

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03z4og_0asbvdy400

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are searching for two people they say stole a woman’s wallet and used her credit cards to buy over $10k in gift cards.

Police said the suspects stole the victim’s wallet on June 29 and used it to buy the cards from a Roswell grocery store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects, who were caught on surveillance cameras.

  • Who is Bryan Rhoden, the suspect accused in a triple murder at a Cobb County country club?

The suspects are believed to be driving a dark-colored SUV.

Police say that the suspects have done the same thing in other places.

Athens-Clarke County police reported two men stealing wallets from people at grocery stores there last week. They went to a nearby Sam’s Club in Snellville and used the victim’s credit card to buy $4,000 worth of gift cards. They used the same tactics at a Lawrenceville grocery store and at a Walmart in Columbia County earlier this month.

Those suspects were seen leaving the scene in a black minivan, possibly a Honda Odyssey, the Columbia County sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear if the Roswell theft is related, though surveillance video from Athens-Clarke County shows men that appear to fit the same description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Thompson at 770-640-4344 or sthompson1@roswellgov.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gift Cards#Credit Card#Wallets#Sam S Club#Honda#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Walmart
Related
Foxborough, MAPosted by
WSB Radio

Police officer saves deer tangled in soccer net

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the Foxborough Police Department wrote, it was “All in a day’s work” as an officer came to the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a soccer net. According to a Facebook post from the department, a person noticed a deer that had its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy