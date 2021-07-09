Roswell police searching for 2 people they say stole woman’s wallet, bought $10k in gift cards
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are searching for two people they say stole a woman’s wallet and used her credit cards to buy over $10k in gift cards.
Police said the suspects stole the victim’s wallet on June 29 and used it to buy the cards from a Roswell grocery store.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the two suspects, who were caught on surveillance cameras.
The suspects are believed to be driving a dark-colored SUV.
Police say that the suspects have done the same thing in other places.
Athens-Clarke County police reported two men stealing wallets from people at grocery stores there last week. They went to a nearby Sam’s Club in Snellville and used the victim’s credit card to buy $4,000 worth of gift cards. They used the same tactics at a Lawrenceville grocery store and at a Walmart in Columbia County earlier this month.
Those suspects were seen leaving the scene in a black minivan, possibly a Honda Odyssey, the Columbia County sheriff’s office said.
It’s unclear if the Roswell theft is related, though surveillance video from Athens-Clarke County shows men that appear to fit the same description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Thompson at 770-640-4344 or sthompson1@roswellgov.com.
