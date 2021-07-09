Cancel
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown-area churches schedule services, special events

Mercury
 9 days ago

POTTSTOWN — Worship at Trinity UCC, 60 N. Hanover St., will take place in the Sanctuary at 9:30 AM on July 11 and will also be live-streamed on our YouTube channel. Masks and social distancing will be required to participate in the service. Trinity will offer a free takeaway meal on Tuesday, July 13, between 4:30 and 5:30 PM. Access is available in the parking lot at the rear of the church. See our ad below for office hours and contact information. All are welcome.

