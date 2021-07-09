Cancel
Bozeman, MT

Info sought on suspected vehicle in Bozeman attempted homicide

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN, Mont. - Police are seeking help in identifying a vehicle suspected to be involved in an attempted deliberate homicide in Bozeman Sunday. According to a release from the Bozeman Police Department, the vehicle in question was seen in the Bozeman Ponds area shortly after the shooting was reported. It was reportedly last seen heading eastbound on Huffine Lane from Fowler Avenue at around 10:19 p.m.

