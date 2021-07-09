Cancel
Amorepacific's Scientists Link Sleep & Skin Microbiome at 'Sleeping Beauty' Symposium

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd its skincare brand, Laneige, hosted a global science symposium—and discussed "beauty sleep." Scientists presented evidence linking sleep and our circadian rhythm with skin health and the skin's microbiome. The Laneige 'Beauty & Life Lab' global webinar on July 5th was titled 'Sleeping Beauty: Skin Microbiome and the New Generation...

