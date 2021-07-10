Two New Delta Variant Cases Found in Santa Barbara County

Around the state, COVID case counts are rising consistently and slowly, as the presence of the Delta variant balloons, with two new cases found in Santa Barbara County. Both the rate at which new cases are known and the rate at which all tests are positive have for the past four days increased by two-tenths of a percentage point every day. (The state took a break for the Fourth of July and before that dumped a backlog of more than 6,000 cases which skewed results until July 2.)