Former 49ers, Stanford tight end Greg Clark passes away at age 49

By The Mercury News
49erswebzone.com
 6 days ago

Former NFL Player Greg Clark Dies Unexpectedly at 49: 'A Phenomenal Human Being'

Retired San Francisco 49ers player Greg Clark has died unexpectedly at the age of 49. No further details have been released about the former NFL star's cause of death, though his family said in a statement Friday that he had been "suffering from CTE symptoms." CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a rare and progressive degenerative brain condition likely caused by repeated head traumas, according to the Mayo Clinic.
