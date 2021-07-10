Former 49ers, Stanford tight end Greg Clark passes away at age 49

2020 record: 8-8 Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. Most important position battle: Wide receiver. The pecking order is pretty wide open after DeAndre Hopkins, who was his usual Pro Bowl self (115 catches, 1,407 yards) in his first season in Arizona. Two of the team's top six pass catchers from last year have moved on, and Larry Fitzgerald, who was second in receptions, still might. Adding veteran A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore to a cast that already includes Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson gives the Cardinals competitive depth. It's probably a make-or-break year for Kirk and Isabella, both of whom were drafted in the second round (Kirk in 2018, Isabella in 2019) and have had two seasons to get on the same page with Kyler Murray. Without an elite pass catcher at tight end or running back, the Cards need to get more out of their wideouts in 2021. There's reason to believe they will. It's just not clear how the pie will be cut.