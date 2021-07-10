Cancel
Fallbrook, CA

Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Fallbrook Was Timothy Campbell of Oceanside

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Friday publicly identified a 55-year old man who died this week in a suspected DUI crash in northern San Diego County.

Timothy Campbell of Oceanside was a passenger in an eastbound 1996 Cadillac Seville that veered off a curving stretch of roadway in the 1900 block of East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook, struck a tree and overturned shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol and county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters had to extricate Campbell and the driver, Mark Aaron Sorden of Fallbrook, from the crumpled sedan. Paramedics pronounced Campbell dead at the scene and took Sorden, 58, to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, CHP public-affairs Officer Juan Escobar said.

Sorden was believed to have been under the influence of some sort of controlled substance at the time of the wreck, according to the Highway Patrol. He was expected to be booked into county jail on suspicion of DUI causing death upon his release from medical care, Escobar said.

