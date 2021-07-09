Cancel
Biddeford, ME

Biddeford Middle School employee arrested on child pornography charges

By Megan Gray
Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

A Biddeford Middle School employee has been charged in federal court with possessing child pornography and attempting to send obscene material to a minor. Jesse Kiesel, 48, will appear in U.S. District Court in Portland for the first time Monday. In an affidavit, police allege he sent explicit images to an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as a 13-year-old girl online, and a search at his Biddeford home uncovered child pornography on his computer.

www.sunjournal.com

