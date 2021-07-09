Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, ME

York veterinary practice hit by ransomware attack

By Edward D. Murphy
Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

A York veterinary practice was hit with a ransomware attack this week and lost its patient records after the owner refused to pay the $80,000 ransom. Bill Walak, who owns York Animal Hospital with his wife, Barbara Walak, said he discovered the attack when he arrived at the practice Tuesday morning. He said the practice’s computers were locked up and the screen on one carried a ransom note demanding $80,000 in bitcoin for his files to be restored.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
York, ME
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
York, ME
Crime & Safety
City
York, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Hospital#Ransomware#Veterinary Clinic#Veterinary Care#The York Animal Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Veterinary
News Break
Pets
Related
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...

Comments / 0

Community Policy