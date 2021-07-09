York veterinary practice hit by ransomware attack

A York veterinary practice was hit with a ransomware attack this week and lost its patient records after the owner refused to pay the $80,000 ransom. Bill Walak, who owns York Animal Hospital with his wife, Barbara Walak, said he discovered the attack when he arrived at the practice Tuesday morning. He said the practice’s computers were locked up and the screen on one carried a ransom note demanding $80,000 in bitcoin for his files to be restored.