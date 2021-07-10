Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Alicia Keys's Flared Floral Golfing Pants Are My New Favorite Summer Fashion Trend

By Chanel Vargas
PopSugar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes down to it, you can complete your summer wardrobe with 10 versatile dresses and pants, but it's always nice to have a few statement pieces thrown in the mix. During a game of golf on Friday, Alicia Keys broke out a pair of Zimmerman Linen Poppy Flare Pants with a yellow floral print, and everything about this outfit has earned a perfect score, if you ask us. "Bet y'all didn't know I was nice on the golf course🏌🏽‍♀️⛳️😂," she captioned an Instagram post where she posed with a club on the green. "OK, ok nice could be an overstatement but you feel me."

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Keys
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Golf#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ApparelETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're on Sale for Prime Day

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Makes the Plaza Steps Her Runway in Three Major Looks

Lady Gaga is back in New York and serving looks while she's at it. Yesterday, the "Rain on Me" singer wore two different stunning dresses while stepping outside the Plaza Hotel to a crowd of loyal Little Monsters. Clearly not affected by the East Coast heat wave, Gaga waved to her fans in a sexy, sheer black lace gown from Alexander McQueen's spring-summer '21 collection that featured a fitted bodice, an A-line skirt, and a flowing cape. The singer paired the showstopping gown with black suede pumps by Jimmy Choo and vintage inspired cat-eye sunglasses.
YogaPosted by
StyleCaster

J.Lo Has Me Convinced That Patterned Leggings Are Making A Comeback

I live by a simple mantra: If J.Lo loves something, I should at least check it out and see if it’s worth the hype. I did that with string bikinis and glittery coffee cups, but now I’m fully head-over-sneakers for J.Lo’s printed leggings. She’s been wearing a ton of different versions so far this summer and I have all the details on how you can copy her gym look for yourself.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Sofia Richie’s Floral Sundress & Sleek Sandals Nail Summer Vacation Style

Sofia Richie broke out the outfit of the summer with ease this week for her family vacation to Greece. Posing by the scenic settings of Páos, Greece, on Instagram this afternoon, the model debuted her chic travel attire. The ensemble highlighted a spaghetti-strap floral sundress with a maxi-length fit; Richie accessorized further with a hot pink clutch bag, sunglasses and dainty gold jewelry.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Alicia Keys is positively glowing in stunning selfies you need to see

Alicia Keys gave everyone the start-of-the-week boost they needed this Monday with a bunch of gorgeous selfies. The singer shared to her Instagram a series of quick snaps she took that had several fans professing their love. WATCH: Alicia Keys launces new skincare range. Alicia simply posed for the camera...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Rihanna Styled Her Date-Night Outfit In The Most Unexpected Way

Piecing together the perfect date-night look is, without question, a form of high art. Whether it’s your first time hanging out with a potential beau or it’s a casual rendezvous with your longtime partner, you want your outfit to represent your personality while also matching the evening’s vibe. For Rihanna, that meant wearing a fashion-forward yet widely unconventional ensemble, which is par for the course for the experimental style icon. On June 23, Rihanna wore a fuzzy bucket hat and slip dress while out on a date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Holly Willoughby’s pink floral dress is perfect for summer and currently 50% off

Holly Willoughby’s on-point style means she’s earned a legion of fans who love to replicate the outfits she’s wearing on This Morning. And if, like us, you’re one of the people who follow her #hwstyle hashtag each day, you’ll know that she’s served up some more serious style inspo this week.From introducing us to yet another shirt dress from sustainable brand Albaray to bringing colour to our screens in the form of a bright rainbow skirt to celebrate the end of Pride Month. the presenter has demonstrated her sartorial flair time and time again – and today is no different.For...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Katie Holmes Goes Surprisingly Casual in a T-Shirt, Comfy Sweats & Bee-Sting Sneakers

Katie Holmes made a case for casual style all summer long with her latest New York moment. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress stepped out for a Citi Bike around Manhattan on Tuesday, prepping to stay active in comfortable attire. Her ensemble teamed a classic long-sleeve tee with a black sports bra and coordinating drawstring sweatpants; she then accessorized further with a baseball cap and a floral face mask.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

6 Hot New Fashion Brands to Know and Shop for Summer 2021

As the world begins to open up once more, folks are chomping at the bit to shop for new clothes (anything but sweatpants) and embrace “revenge outfits,” while dressing to impress. Rather than simply hitting up the same old stores you’ve worn and loved before, we highly suggest checking out these six up-and-coming fashion brands that have been steadily flooding our Instagram feeds for weeks now. From sustainably-minded Brazilian print masters to laid-back California separates to the designer who launched one of summer’s biggest, if most controversial, trends, here are the brands you’ll want to know and shop before everyone else catches on.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

Yep, We Already Know 7 Key Fashion Trends That Will Dominate in 2022

There’s a brand new set of runway shows that just debuted for the resort 2022 season, so if you’re ready for some fashion newness there is plenty to dig into right now. The season is stocked with fresh new takes on fashion that is primed for 2022, but if you’re an early adopter who is ready to try out some of the pieces long before next year, there are some key trends to have on your radar.
New York City, NYElle

Beyoncé Wore The Perfect Floral Pants With Her Bright White Telfar Tote

Beyoncé stepped out in Brooklyn on Wednesday sporting a number of pieces from some of New York's buzziest Black designers. The superstar took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her lunch date with Jay-Z in New York this week. For the outing, Beyoncé wore a pair of chartreuse-hued, floral printed trousers by CFDA-winning designer Christopher John Rogers, paired with a tied long sleeve linen top. Bey accessorized the look with a bright white, medium-sized vegan leather tote bag from the cult-favorite New York-based brand Telfar. She also wore dangling green statement earrings, nude platform pumps, and vintage-inspired sunglasses. The singer wore her honey-highlighted hair in voluminous curls and kept her makeup look fresh with a berry tinted lipstick. Bey opted for a pop of color with her manicure, however, showing off her coral nails in the photos.
Marks, MSgoodhousekeeping.com

Marks and Spencer's floral dress is a summer wardrobe staple

Now that the weather is warmer, we're constantly on the look out for summer dresses to add to our wardrobes. And, what better place to look than Marks and Spencer? The retailer, a firm favourite of ours, has released an image of one of its summer dresses on Instagram; and fans are just loving it.
ApparelFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hottest summer fashion trends

July is here and summer fashion is in full swing. If you think you're due for an upgrade, fashion expert Jordan Dechambre joins FOX6 WakeUp with some of the hottest summer trends.

Comments / 1

Community Policy