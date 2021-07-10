Alicia Keys's Flared Floral Golfing Pants Are My New Favorite Summer Fashion Trend
When it comes down to it, you can complete your summer wardrobe with 10 versatile dresses and pants, but it's always nice to have a few statement pieces thrown in the mix. During a game of golf on Friday, Alicia Keys broke out a pair of Zimmerman Linen Poppy Flare Pants with a yellow floral print, and everything about this outfit has earned a perfect score, if you ask us. "Bet y'all didn't know I was nice on the golf course🏌🏽♀️⛳️😂," she captioned an Instagram post where she posed with a club on the green. "OK, ok nice could be an overstatement but you feel me."www.popsugar.com
