Bordentown Township Police Solve Dirt Bike Thefts; 4 Trenton Men Charged

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (BURLINGTON)–On January 20, 2019 a resident of Thorntown Lane reported that their Honda dirt bike had been stolen from an unlocked shed located on their property in the early morning hours. A subsequent investigation determined that Yahmir Robinson, age – 21, of Parkway Ave. Trenton, NJ was responsible for the theft and he was criminally charged on June 7, 2021. The dirt bike was later recovered in Woodbridge Township and returned to its owner.

