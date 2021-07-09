Canadian labor market bounces back strongly after lockdowns

* Canadian dlr cuts gain against the greenback after BoC statement * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2431 to 1.2525 By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was up slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada reduced the scope of its bond-buying program but held its key interest rates at a record low. The loonie cut its gains against the U.S. dollar following the Bank of Canada's announcement. The bank also warned that inflation would be higher than previously forecast over the near term. The bank cut its weekly net purchases of Canadian government bonds to a target of C$2 billion from C$3 billion. "That was probably the market's expectation, and there was maybe a little bit of pricing in of the possibility it could have been bigger," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets. So, there is "a little of a disappointment that the (BoC) didn't take as much of a hawkish turn as maybe some in the market probably thought they might." The Canadian dollar was last trading slightly higher at 1.2506 to the greenback, or 79.96 U.S. cents. At the same time, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.4% as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks prepared for Congress that the economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. In its announcement, Canada's central bank also said the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to Canada's economy were "significantly diminished," and it expected growth to pick up in the third quarter of 2021. In the government bond market, the yield on the Canadian 10-year was down 4.7 basis points at 1.306%. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)