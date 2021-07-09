Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Canadian labor market bounces back strongly after lockdowns

By Shelly Hagan Bloomberg
Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada’s job market roared back to life faster than expected in June, reversing the bulk of employment losses from countrywide lockdowns earlier this year. The economy added 230,700 positions last month, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa, versus economists’ expectations for an increase of 175,000. The nation had lost 275,000 jobs in April and May as governments shut down parts of the economy to contain a third wave of COVID-19 cases.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Government Bonds#Statistics Canada#The Bank Of Canada#Bloomberg News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Country
Canada
Related
Marketsetftrends.com

The Gold Price Is Already Bouncing Back

After a turbulent June that erased gold’s gains, the precious metal hit a month-long high in price of $1,825/oz on Wednesday, and has continued inching up since. As of mid-day Thursday, the spot gold price sat at $1837.80/oz. The rise comes on the heels of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s...
Businessinvesting.com

Bank of Canada rosy on rebound, sees hot inflation in near term

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada on Wednesday took a mostly optimistic stance on the country's economy, saying the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic had largely passed while warning inflation would remain hot in the near-term. The central bank held its key interest rate at a record low 0.25% and...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar up slightly after BoC statement

* Canadian dlr cuts gain against the greenback after BoC statement * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2431 to 1.2525 By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was up slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as the Bank of Canada reduced the scope of its bond-buying program but held its key interest rates at a record low. The loonie cut its gains against the U.S. dollar following the Bank of Canada's announcement. The bank also warned that inflation would be higher than previously forecast over the near term. The bank cut its weekly net purchases of Canadian government bonds to a target of C$2 billion from C$3 billion. "That was probably the market's expectation, and there was maybe a little bit of pricing in of the possibility it could have been bigger," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets. So, there is "a little of a disappointment that the (BoC) didn't take as much of a hawkish turn as maybe some in the market probably thought they might." The Canadian dollar was last trading slightly higher at 1.2506 to the greenback, or 79.96 U.S. cents. At the same time, the U.S. dollar index was down 0.4% as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks prepared for Congress that the economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support. In its announcement, Canada's central bank also said the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to Canada's economy were "significantly diminished," and it expected growth to pick up in the third quarter of 2021. In the government bond market, the yield on the Canadian 10-year was down 4.7 basis points at 1.306%. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Canadian green bond market riding high after record quarter

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - Canadian companies issued a record amount of green bonds in the second quarter, and bankers expect the debt instrument will become more popular because issuers are able to charge a premium that environmentally-friendly investors are willing to pay. With corporations and financial institutions facing growing...
Economyactionforex.com

Canadian Employment Bounced Back in June as Restrictions Eased

Employment rose 231k overall, the unemployment rate fell to 7.8%. Job gains all in part-time work, and largely in industries hardest hit by spring lockdowns, and concentrated among younger workers. Further job market recovery expected over the summer with virus containment measures continuing to ease. The 231k increase in employment...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Canadian Market Remains Firmly Up In Positive Territory On Strong Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Friday afternoon, as strong jobs data and higher commodity prices outweigh concerns about the impact of rising coronavirus cases on global economic rebound. Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy created 231,000 jobs in June, above market expectations...
RetailThe Independent

B&M sees sales slip after strong trade during Covid lockdowns

Sales at B&M Bargains fell as the business faced tough comparisons with strong trade during the Covid-19 lockdowns a year ago when it remained open as a so-called “essential” retailer. In the UK, like-for-like sales dropped 4.4% in the 13 weeks to June 26 – although they remained 21.3% up...
StocksPosted by
UPI News

S&P 500 hits new record as U.S. markets bounce back from losses

July 7 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 hit a new record Wednesday as U.S. markets rebounded in an up-and-down day of trading. The broad index hit an intraday high and rose 0.34% at the end of trading Wednesday, bouncing back from losses the day prior. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 104.42 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.0097%.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Strong jobs numbers throw markets focus back on data, Fed

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - A stronger than expected U.S. employment report is strengthening investors’ focus on economic data and the Federal Reserve’s next move, as markets cheer further evidence of a robust economic recovery amid worries over persistent inflation. U.S. companies hired the most workers in 10 months...
Public HealthKansas City Star

Jobless claims fall to pandemic low, underscoring US rebound

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low, indicating that dismissals are easing as business conditions improve and firms look to increase headcounts. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 26,000 to 360,000 in the week ended July 10, Labor Department data showed...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Move to 1.15 in Euro-Dollar Forecast by CIBC

"No one has made money in FX trading the current accounts since the 1970s. Capital flows matter more than trade flows for FX analysis" Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1705-1.1730. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. Strategists at CIBC Capital Markets are...
EconomyAuto Remarketing

Slower gains in Canadian vehicle prices, but market still strong

MARKHAM, Ontario - While the degree of increase was lower, it was a steadily strong week for the Canadian wholesale vehicle market, according to Canadian Black Book, which found overall prices were up 0.01% for the week ending July 2. That compares to a hike of 0.05% the prior week....
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision

CANADIAN DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: USD/CAD EYES BOC RATE DECISION DUE. The Canadian Dollar faces high-impact event risk with the BoC rate decision due. USD/CAD price action could pivot lower if the Bank of Canada tapers QE further. Language on the output gap, rate hike guidance might also weigh on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy