Maine State

Feds agree with Maine: Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks

By Kelley Bouchard
Sun-Journal
 6 days ago

Vaccinated teachers and students no longer need to wear masks inside school buildings, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, further relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention took similar action on July 1, dropping its requirement that everyone wear...

www.sunjournal.com

