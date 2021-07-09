Cancel
Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for July 9

Posted by 
Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 11 days ago

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 178,566
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 169,198

Vaccination goal:

  • 75% of Lancaster County residents age 16 and older fully vaccinated.
  • Current percentage: 66.6%

Vaccinations: Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

  • Monday, July 12, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
  • Wednesday, July 14, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
  • Friday, July 16, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses

MEDIA NOTE: Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. DO NOT go to any venue without making arrangements with the Health Department.

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 5 (This is a partial update. The Department of Health and Human Services is experiencing technical difficulties.)

Total number of cases: 31,620

Deaths reported today: 0

Total number of deaths: 239

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 20 with 10 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 10 from other communities (two on ventilators).

Risk Dial: green, signifies a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, meaning transmission is low.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive-through testing is available from:

  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
  • Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377. The state will end the Test Nebraska program by July 31. The last day of testing through Test Nebraska sites is July 18.

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

