Canyon, TX

Henry, Elizabeth Josephine Braddock

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Josephine Braddock Henry, 90, of Canyon, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Services were on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Canyon. Rev. Steven Olsen officiated. Graveside services were at Muleshoe Memorial Park Cemetery in Muleshoe, Texas. Arrangements were by Brooks Funeral Directors. Betty Jo was born on February 20, 1931 in Ripley, Mississippi to Tom and Verdie (Welch) Braddock. She received her Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Tennessee and her Master's in Nursing from Texas Women's University. She was a registered nurse at the VA Hospital in Memphis where she met Johnny 'J.R.' Henry. They were married on March 5, 1954 and he preceded her in death on May 29, 2014. Betty Jo became a professor at West Texas State University teaching nursing, retiring in 1995. Betty Jo was dedicated to taking care of people, especially her husband and children. She enjoyed collecting dolls and she and Johnny loved collecting antiques. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Canyon. Betty Jo is preceded in death by a brother, Tom Braddock and a sister, Mary Eleanor Kong. Survivors include her son, Johnny Henry; her daughter, Gail Henry; sister, Emma Marie Braddock; and multiple nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials be to the School of Nursing % WTAMU Foundation, WT Box 60766, Canyon, TX 79016 or to Paralyzed Veterans of America at pva.org.

