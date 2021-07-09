Lobdell and Bennett lakes Association

From the desk of Rick Kursik, LBLA Board of Directors, District 7 representative. Lobdell and Bennett Lakes are located in southern Genesee and northern Livingston counties. Lobdell Lake is located primarily in Argentine Township with portions of the lake in Deerfield Township. Lobdell Lake is 545 acres and has approximately 700 riparian residences. There are very few, if any, buildable lots left on the immediate lake. Lobdell Lake has a public access site managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources as well as a private marina, which offers access to the lake as well as a number of other services.