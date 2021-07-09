Pierce Nance, William "Bill"

William "Bill" Pierce Nance, 71, passed away peacefully Thursday July 8, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. A Graveside Service honoring the life of Mr. Nance will be Monday July 12, 2021 at 2 PM in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Benton County with Bro. Terry Floyd and Bro. Keith Cobb officiating. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Nance was born May 28, 1950 in Tippah County to Walter and Mary Perkins Nance. He was a graduate of Ashland High School and also a graduate of Mississippi State University. Mr. Nance was married October 20, 1972 to his beloved wife, Helen Allen Nance who survives. He was employed with the North Pontotoc Public School System as well as serving as a Park Ranger for Sardis Lake for 30 years before his retirement. Outdoor activities, watching westerns on television and Mississippi State ballgames were a few of Mr. Nance's favorite pastimes. His unconditional love for his students, friends, and especially family will be missed by those whose lives he touched most. Visitation will be Monday July 12, 2021 from 12 PM until 2 PM at New Hope Baptist Church in Benton County. In addition to his wife of 48 years, Mr. Nance is survived by two daughters, Sherry and Kimberly Nance, one brother, Larry Nance(Brenda), and four grandchildren, Will Watson, Addy Smith, Anna Scott and Jake Tarter. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Joyce Nance and a nephew, Brent Nance. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Nance family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.