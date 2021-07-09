Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Tigrett, Sandra

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Elizabeth Tigrett at the age of 74, a life-long resident of Tupelo passed from life to her eternal life on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born on April 27, 1947 to Marie Riley Iverson and Iver Lee "Mike" Iverson. She graduated with distinction from Tupelo High School in the great class of 1965 and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. Later, she graduated with honors from Northeast Mississippi Junior College School of Dental Hygiene. She worked for many years as a Registered Dental Hygienist for Dr. Bob Black and then for Drs. George and Doris Marquis. She worked happily enjoying staff and patients. Sandra began her spiritual journey with Christ as her personal Savior at Harrisburg Baptist Church, where she acquired a love of music. She sang in the youth choir, a highly lauded choir that was invited to sing out of state and was directed by Dr. Jim Ramick. A major focus in her life was her relationship with her Heavenly Father through the Lord Jesus Christ. She came to know Him as Father as revealed by the Holy Spirit. She loved studying the Bible and reading Christian authors including Oswald Chambers, T. Austin Sparks, and Watchman Nee. Sandra also enjoyed reading the classics and works of nonfiction especially biographies. She took great joy in spending time with her children and precious grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her loving sons, Hugh Dalton "Kip" Tigrett, III, and his wife, Lauren of Saltillo and Kevin Michael Tigrett, Sr. of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Harrison Tigrett, Hugh Porter Tigrett, Hudson Tigrett, and Kevin Michael "Dalton" Tigrett, Jr.; one brother, Jerry Iverson and his wife, Sonja of Saltillo; one sister, Denise Alderman and her husband, Bob of Sherman; and a large extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Marie Iverson. Pallbearers will be Dalton Tigrett, Harrison Tigrett, Hugh Porter Tigrett, Hudson Tigrett, Chad Iverson, and Jerry Iverson. Visitation was held 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A graveside service celebrating the life of Mrs. Sandra was held at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Dorsey Cemetery with Rev. Bruce D. Little officiating. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

