Flint, MI

Helen Shirley Toth

Tri-County Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Shirley Toth - age 86, of Flint, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Fr. Robert Copeland celebrant. Burial in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. Shirley was born February 14, 1935 in Flint, the daughter of John H. and Helen (Sanders) Glenn. She married Alex Toth December 12, 1955 in Flint and he preceded her in death October 1984. She had resided in Flint most of her adult life. Shirley retired as a Medical Transcriptionist after 20 years of service. She enjoyed gardening and ceramics; she also was a meticulous homemaker. Surviving are her children, Diane Cunningham of Flint, Andy (Diane) Toth of Fenton, and Paul Toth of Fenton; grandchildren, Alex Toth of Flint and Erin Toth of Grand Rapids. She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Ian Paul Kautman. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

www.tctimes.com

