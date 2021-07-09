Cancel
Tupelo, MS

Palmer, Lynn

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Barbara Lynn Shumpert Palmer, 76, died Thursday, July 9, 2021 at her home. Lynn was the only child of Billy Franklin and Gwen Hamilton Shumpert, she was born June 22, 1945 in Tupelo. Over 57 years ago, Lynn married Romie J. Palmer. Lynn and Romie shared a life revolving around their two adored daughters, work, and spending time together. They worked day in, day out together for over 25 years at Romie's Grocery. Lynn also worked as a Teachers Aid at Church Street Elementary School for six years, while also helping in the afternoons and evening at Romie's. Lynn enjoyed flower gardening, fishing and was an avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan. Lynn was a longtime member of All Saints Episcopal Church. She leaves behind her beloved family including her husband, Romie Palmer of Tupelo; two adored daughters, DeAnna Palmer Moore and her husband, Andrew of Bristol, Tennessee and Traci Palmer Hazel and her husband, Keith of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Nicole Hodge and her husband, Ben of Saltillo, Wesley Hazel and his wife, Ann of Tupelo, Nick Moore of McDonough, Georgia, and Will Hazel of Tupelo; three great-grandchildren, Chloe McElhenney, Ruthie Hodge, and Libby Hazel; brother -in-law, Buddy Palmer and his wife, Cecilia of Tupelo; sister-in-law, Peggy McCoy of Tupelo; and an exceptional friend, Jimmy Dye of Saltillo. She was preceded in death by her parents and longtime best friend, Lou Ellen Derden. A memorial service honoring Lynn's life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Dr. Vivian Draper officiating and a virtual eulogy by Walt Shinault. To follow Lynn's wishes, the family encourages everyone attending her service to wear comfortable and casual clothing. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dye, Jim Bain, Judy McCullough, Ronnie Jernigan, Debbie Jernigan, and Phil Poe. Honorary pallbearers will be Phyllis Sloan, Jonathan Sloan, Bill Derden, the late Tommy Sloan, the late Billy McCullough, the late, Lou Ellen Derden, and the late Jerry Conlee. Memorials may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Spring Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

