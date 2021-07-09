Celebrating Independence Day

After COVID-19 forced Crescent City’s annual Independence Day celebration to stop a year ago, the city went all out over the weekend. During the Fourth of July Parade, community organizations, businesses and members marched and drove down Front Street to celebrate America’s birthday. Mayor Jason Greenough and Police Chief Richard Griffin joined the festivities. The grand marshals were the men and women who led the COVID-19 response over the last year. The Del Norte High School Class of 1970 came back together and placed second in the parade.