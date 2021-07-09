GLENN JOSEPH JUMONVILLE SR.
Funeral services for Glenn Joseph Jumonville, Sr., will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during a 10:00 AM Memorial Mass of Christian Burial. Inurnment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Monsignor Richard Greene will be the Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. Glenn was 66 and passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM surrounded by his family at his son’s home after a brief struggle with cancer.www.banner-tribune.com
