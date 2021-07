KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College has named Amanda Larkin as its new athletic director. "It is an exciting time for Potomac State athletics," said Dean of Student Experience Lucas Taylor. "By bringing Mandi in to lead this department, we are poised to build momentum and have a greater impact on our student-athletes and this wonderful community. Mandi brings with her an enthusiasm and tenacity that will permeate throughout the entire campus. We are thrilled to have her leading Potomac State athletics.”