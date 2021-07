The Bakersfield Police Department issued a report of three children possibly abducted by their parents in a silver Mercedes sedan in the 100 block of Tulare Street. The mother of all three children, 39-year-old Crystal Russell, has brown eyes, brown hair, weighs 190 pounds and is 5 feet, 9 inches, police reported. The father of one child, 27-year-old Larry Rodriguez, has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 165 and is 6 feet, 2 inches.