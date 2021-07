A topic that seems rarely to be addressed by the media, but which has serious consequences, is elder abuse. Caring for frail older people is a very difficult and stress-provoking task. This is particularly true when older people are mentally or physically impaired, when the caregiver is ill-prepared for the task, or when the needed resources are lacking. Under these circumstances, the increased stress and frustration of a caregiver may lead to abuse or neglect. More than two-thirds of elder abuse perpetrators are family members of the victims, typically serving in a caregiving role.