Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 539 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bagdad, or 24 miles southeast of Wikieup, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Bagdad. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH