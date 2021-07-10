Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yavapai County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 539 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bagdad, or 24 miles southeast of Wikieup, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Bagdad. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
City
Bagdad, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy