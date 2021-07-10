Cancel
Warren County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK...SOUTHERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN WARREN NORTHERN MCDONOUGH...SOUTH CENTRAL DES MOINES AND NORTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Terre Haute, or 10 miles southeast of Burlington, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Burlington, Macomb, West Burlington, La Harpe, Roseville, Stronghurst, Blandinsville, Good Hope, Carman, Terre Haute, Bardolph, Raritan, Sciota, Gulf Port, Western Illinois University, Little Swan Lake, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, Disco, Walnut Grove and Lomax. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

