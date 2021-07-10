Cancel
Hancock County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR EASTERN HANCOCK...SOUTHWESTERN HENDERSON AND WEST CENTRAL MCDONOUGH COUNTIES At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Burnside, or 8 miles north of Carthage, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Macomb, Carthage, Colchester, La Harpe, Dallas City, Ferris, Tennessee, Colusa, Adrian, Burnside, Fountain Green, Elvaston, Pontoosuc, Basco, Bentley, Webster, McDonough County 4-H Grounds and Argyle Lake State Park. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH

