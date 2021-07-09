Noank residents divided on proposed short-term rental regulations

Mary Ann McCandless stands in her walkout basement suite in Noank on Friday, July 9, 2021, while talking about renting it out on Airbnb. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Groton — More than 30 Noank property owners voiced their views Thursday night on a proposed ordinance regulating Airbnb and Vrbo rentals within the fire district, with a split between those finding the measure too restrictive and those seeking additional restrictions. More people emailed their thoughts to the Noank Fire District Zoning Commission in the past few months.

More than twice as many people attended the informal public comment meeting the commission held at the Noank Baptist Church on Thursday, two years after the commission decided to scrap a previous proposal and start from scratch.

The current draft would cap short-term rentals, or STRs, at 45 days per year, not allow more than one party to rent in a two-week period, require a permit and prohibit rentals when the owner has owned the home less than three years.

Commission Chairman Rick Smith began the meeting saying any or all of the proposal is subject to change after hearing residents' views. He said the intent of the ordinance is "to allow some STR activity in the fire district, regulated properly for the benefit of the entire community."

For short-term rental operators and their supporters, one of the biggest sticking points is the 45-day limit, with Wayne Burdick saying that wouldn't make a dent in defraying the $40,000 his family has to spend a year on taxes and maintenance.

He owns a Noank home with his sister and cousin, and said he hasn't heard complaints in five years of doing short-term rentals.

Mary Cuthbert, who thinks short-term rental properties should be required to be owner-occupied, later commented that "personal hardship stories are irrelevant when it comes to zoning laws that are put in place for the greater good." Sharon Murphy thinks taxes — which she acknowledged are high — are a separate issue.

'It's going to require a small army of officials'

Some residents on different sides of the issue agree that regulations should be simpler and expressed concerns about enforceability.

"I feel you're pushing us toward an administrative liability that we can't handle," Andy Giblin said, saying the fire district doesn't have enough funding. He said enforcement would be more appropriate for the Town of Groton, which has more staff.

Liz Raisbeck said residential districts becoming commercialized will destroy quality of life in Noank. She also thinks if the ordinance is too complicated and has too many moving parts, "it's going to require a small army of officials to regulate the ordinance adequately."

Steven Pendery said the zoning commission lacks credibility in enforcement because it has tolerated short-term rentals up to this point. Chairman Rick Smith had noted at the beginning of the meeting that short-term rentals are not an authorized use under existing regulations.

Eleanor Fischer wants to see a limit on rentals of three weeks per year, while Mike Edgerton thinks the limitations on frequency and days per year should be extended or, "better yet, stricken." Edgerton also suggested limiting the regulations to the village part of the fire district, noting that where he lives on Seneca Drive, "I don't hear the problems people are talking about."

Repeated concerns raised about parties, parking and absentee owners are not applicable to retired Noank resident Mary Ann McCandless: She doesn't live in the village, only allows two guests at a time in her one-bedroom walkout basement suite, and lives in her Center Street house full time. Her perch on a hill provides views of Beebe Cove from the rental unit.

McCandless said she has used the money made through Airbnb to make improvements to her property, such as a new roof, driveway and hot-water heater. She said she bought her home 10 years ago, having spent decades coming to Noank, and first put it on Airbnb in 2018.

Attorneys get involved

Smith said the way for people to be most useful is by saying what part of the ordinance they would change and why, which is what two attorneys did.

Attorney Sylvia Rutkowska, representing the interests of short-term rental operators and supporters calling themselves Noankers for Responsible STRs, provided recommended revisions to the ordinance in a letter submitted June 28. Those include removing the provision limiting rentals to one party in a two-week period and increasing maximum rental days from 45 to 180.

Attorney Matthew Ranelli, representing other residents, wrote in a July 7 letter that they support the commission's work "to adopt regulations addressing this existing unauthorized use by creating orderly regulations to limit the impact of what is essentially a commercial use in residential districts," but oppose part of the regulations.

His suggested changes include requiring short-term rental operators to live on the property, prohibiting short-term rentals in the Village Commercial and Waterfront Commercial districts, capping the number of rentals, and requiring operators to obtain a Home Occupation Certificate.