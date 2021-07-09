Cancel
Two tied atop Ridgefields Invitational leaderboard

By Casey Goetz
wcyb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2018 Ridgefields Invitational champion Lucas Armstrong is off to a good start in his quest for a second tournament title. Armstrong shot a 4 under par 68 on Friday to share the first round lead with Matthew Bowers in the 72nd annual Ridgefields Invitational. Scotty Hudson is in third place...

wcyb.com

