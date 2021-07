ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia's Jenny Bae and Caroline Craig earned medalist honors at qualifiers for the 121st annual U.S. Women's Amateur Championship earlier this week. In addition, Céleste Dao secured alternate status from her qualifying event. This year's Am will be contested at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y., from August 2-8. On Monday, Bae continued an amazing run of success by shooting 5-under 68 to win the qualifier at Woodmont Golf and Country Club in Canton, Ga. The victory was Bae's third in six days. Last Wednesday, she won the GSGA's Georgia Women's Amateur by five strokes. Two days later she captured the top spot at the Georgia PGA's Georgia Women's Open by two shots.