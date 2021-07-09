Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

How to incorporate chalk paint into your next project

By Home Sweet Home
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChalk paint is all the rage for that cozy richness it gives to furniture, décor, and even walls. The matte finish adds a softness to bold colors and a thickness that covers even the most worn down surfaces. Home decorating moguls love chalk paint, and now you can, too -...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Paint Thinner#Cor#Painting#Chalk#Sloan#Rust Oleum#Scandinavian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Paintings
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Parade

These 50 Blue Bathroom Ideas Are What Dreams Are Made Of!

Are you designing a bathroom for your dream home or do you want to add some color to your existing one? If so, you should go with the latest color trend: blue! It’s timeless, beautiful and calming, which is why it goes so well in bathrooms. Plus, you can incorporate it into your space in a big or small way. You can paint your walls, DIY your vanity, make a statement with a blue sink, put up blue wallpaper or add blue tile. The options are endless.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

The best furniture sales to shop from Ikea, John Lewis, Made and more

The summer sales are here and some of the best bargains to be found are on furniture.From sofas to wardrobes, dressing tables to beds, big-name brands such as Ikea, Made and Dunelm have slashed their prices so you can invest in pricier pieces without breaking the bank.Now is the perfect time to start furniture shopping whether it’s for a new home to update items you’ve had for years and need replacing.With discounts of up to 50 per cent off to be enjoyed, these deals won’t be around long so don’t miss out by filling up your shopping cart ASAP.To save...
Home & GardenWISH-TV

Get a beautiful full kitchen remodel while keeping your old cabinets

You’ve heard their name on our show a whole lot recently as our Question of the Day Sponsor, and today’s your chance to get to know them. Kitchen Saver is a kitchen remodeling company that prides itself on being able to give you a beautifully renovated kitchen without having to completely gut your kitchen.
Interior Designlushome.com

Getting Creative with Recycling Wood Pallets for Outdoor Furniture and Home Decorating

Recycling wood pallets is a modern idea for making outdoor furniture. Shipping wood pallets are beautiful building material, perfect for creating unique furniture pieces for patios, gardens, and balconies. Wood pallets continue to be a great way to move products in bulk, but also they make fantastic home furnishings. Here is the Lushome collection of DIY ideas to make outdoor furniture for yards and balconies.
Environmentlushome.com

Repurposing Plastic Pipes, DIY Ideas, Outdoor Projects

Plastic pipes can turn into many valuable things and outdoor fun ideas. DIY projects for outdoor home decorating and garden designs are advantageous and gratifying, although there are some challenges. DIY ideas to use plastic pipes save money while creating unique items, original storage solutions, and comfortable outdoor home furnishings.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Ideas to Decorate a Bedroom with Bed Against The Window

Putting a bed against the wall isn’t a common practice, but sometimes due to the size of the room, it becomes inevitable. But hey! There are some people who do it just because they like it. So, let’s take a look at ways in which you can either embrace the window if the window isn’t any privacy intrusion source, or conceal a part of it.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Apartment Therapy

8 Rope Laundry Baskets for Stylishly Sorting Linens, Blankets, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Laundry: It’s a task we all have to do, whether we like it or not. Thankfully, there are some items that can make this chore a whole lot easier and even enjoyable, like a dependable detergent, a great washer, or a top-notch laundry basket. Laundry baskets come in all shapes, sizes, and styles, with one of the most popular options being rope laundry baskets. Beloved for their durability, these baskets are also a fan favorite thanks to their stylish look. Aside from helping you sort your weekly wash, these baskets also make great storage options for things like blankets, linens, and even your kid’s favorite toys. Best of all, unlike other storage options, they won’t be an eyesore; in fact, they can become an added stylish element to any room in your home! Below, we rounded up eight of the best rope laundry baskets — big and small — you’re sure to love.
Real Simple

3 Smart Strategies to Contain the Clutter Under Your Bathroom Sink

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Bathrooms are notorious for feeling cluttered, thanks to the large amount of stuff you need to store there, and the very limited space you have in most bathrooms.
Interior Designhometownfocus.us

How to pick paint for home interiors

Many components combine to define a home’s interior. Some homeowners may be partial to certain styles, such as ultra-modern or farmhouse, while others may opt for a more traditional look that cannot necessarily be categorized as one style or another. Though many homeowners may spend considerable time and devote a lot of energy to making their home embody a certain style, those who aren’t willing to commit to a particular look can lean on one component to make a stylish statement all their own: paint.
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

8 Retro Trends to Bring to the Backyard

A look at decades past reveals just how much home decor has changed over the years. While some trends are gladly forgotten, others have made major comebacks. The backyard is a perfect place to play around with retro styles, from rustic furniture to groovy pops of color on cushions. Bohemian textures, too, are in plentiful supply and perfect for bringing a flavor of the past to the yard. We’ve rounded up eight decor ideas to inspire a touch of retro in the backyard.
Posted by
Apartment Therapy

Here’s Why a Super Common Kitchen Accessory Actually Belongs in Your Bedroom

If your decorating sensibilities are equally split between style and sustainability, then you’re probably always thrifting and sourcing for vintage pieces. As a vintage lover, you likely can appreciate the value in repurposing items and finding new ways to use older things. That’s the case for Mallory Brooks, who not only sells vintage for a living but has also decorated her own Atlanta home — a 1920s-era school turned into a building of apartments — with a bevy of secondhand items used in interesting ways.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Sultry Maple? Shiny Magenta? Here’s How to Find Your Perfect Paint Color Name

Wander over to the rack of paint chips in any hardware or paint store and you’ll be greeted with a wonderland of colors in every shade you can imagine (and more you probably can’t). And while it’s undoubtably fun to take in all the hues, half the joy of perusing and choosing paint colors is reading their names. Some are straightforward — like the creamy, super pale yellow of Behr’s String Cheese, which is an exact match for the string cheese in my fridge right now — while others are a little more conceptual (think: Sherwin-Williams’s Dignified, which is a rich, sophisticated shade of navy blue).
TV & VideosApartment Therapy

Before & After: “Fixer Upper” Renovated This ’70s Home Entirely, and It’s Unrecognizable

With the official launch of the Magnolia Network comes new episodes of “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.” In this week’s episode, Chip and Joanna Gaines were tasked with updating a massive home stuck in the ’70s. But after they identified the few details that should stay, the duo was able to base the majority of the changes on those elements and keep the Old World, Mediterranean style that the homeowners fell in love with.
Home & GardenPosted by
CNN

20 products under $20 to help clear the clutter out of your home office

A lot is unknown about the state, and fate, of the modern office worker as work-from-home orders lift and people begin a return to the traditional office. For many people, of course, that return won’t happen — many employers will allow employees the choice, and some will even move away from brick-and-mortar offices entirely. That means the home office will be here to stay for many people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy