How to incorporate chalk paint into your next project

Laundry: It's a task we all have to do, whether we like it or not. Thankfully, there are some items that can make this chore a whole lot easier and even enjoyable, like a dependable detergent, a great washer, or a top-notch laundry basket. Laundry baskets come in all shapes, sizes, and styles, with one of the most popular options being rope laundry baskets. Beloved for their durability, these baskets are also a fan favorite thanks to their stylish look. Aside from helping you sort your weekly wash, these baskets also make great storage options for things like blankets, linens, and even your kid's favorite toys. Best of all, unlike other storage options, they won't be an eyesore; in fact, they can become an added stylish element to any room in your home! Below, we rounded up eight of the best rope laundry baskets — big and small — you're sure to love.