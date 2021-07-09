Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? The final season 3 episodes…

Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? We know that the season 3 home stretch is just about here — will the story continue this week?. Well, here is where we come bearing the bad news: There is no new episode tonight. Unfortunately, we are in the second week of a hiatus until the season comes to a close. Luckily, we will see the Charmed Ones back on the air next week where the battle against the Whispering Evil intensifies. This is not a battle that is going to wrap up anytime soon, as we already know that said Evil will be a part of the finale. Instead, season 3 episode 17 will be about setting the stage for the showdown to come. Meanwhile, the finale will revolve around Macy, Mel, and Maggie trying to save their own lives — though one of them will be in more danger than the others.