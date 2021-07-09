Heat wave results in six deaths in North Central Washington

NCW — The extreme heat wave that struck North Central Washington last week, breaking local high-temperature records, resulted in the deaths of one person in Douglas County and five in Okanogan County.

The five heat-related deaths in Okanogan County were all men older than 60, living by themselves with underlying health issues and no air conditioning.

The temperature inside each of their homes was above 100 degrees, according to Dave Rodriguez, Okanogan County coroner. Their death certificates will include the “extreme heat environment” as a contributing factor, he said.

“Most likely if it was 75 degrees out they would still be sitting in their homes and still alive,” Rodriguez said. “Everyone (should) check on their elderly neighbors or their elderly relatives and just make sure that they’re not in a situation like these guys that were living by themselves. A simple portable A/C unit would have probably made all the difference or moving them to somewhere else.”

In 2020, Okanogan County had no heat-related deaths, according to Rodriguez.

With current forecasts showing Okanogan County in the 90s, Okanogan County will likely have more heat-related cases this summer unless everyone checks on their elderly neighbors and relatives, he said.

In Douglas County, a Waterville woman in her early 40s with several underlying health issues died due to a heat stroke that resulted in a fatal arrhythmia, according to Douglas County Deputy Coroner Tanner Bateman.

The air conditioner in her home had broken down, and she had no way to cool down besides opening windows and turning on fans, Bateman said.

“In 116 degree heat, that’s not going to do much,” he said.

Across the state, about 78 people died due to heat-related illness since June 26, according to the state Department of Health. The state agency reported no heat-related deaths in Chelan and Grant counties as of July 8. Coroners for those two counties could not be reached to comment.

The statewide count of deaths often lags behind local counts, and the state also is waiting on a number of pending deaths to be given a cause of death.

In 2020, the state had seven heat-related deaths from mid-June to the end of August, state health officials said. From 2015 to 2020, records show a total of 39 deaths from May through September.

The day this year with the highest number of heat-related deaths was June 29, with 33 reported. Wenatchee officially broke its all-time temperature record that day with 113 degrees in the afternoon.

A near-final count for heat-related deaths won’t be available for at least a month as state health officials wait for pending deaths to be reviewed and completed by local medical examiners and coroners.

The state will report heat-related deaths by county throughout the warm weather season and update the numbers every Monday.

Along with deaths related to the extreme heat, hospitals that provide data to the state reported more than 2,000 heat-related emergency department visits between June 25-July 1. That doesn’t include Washington residents who sought care in Oregon or Idaho, or through the Veterans Administration or military, officials said.

Find information on how to keep safe from the heat indoors and outdoors at wwrld.us/heatsafety.

The Yakima Herald-Republic contributed to this report.