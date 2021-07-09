‘I just always loved the snow’ — Mountain’s Weather Man retires
Jerry Ferris is a weather wonk. He is passionate about precipitation. The geeky topic of micro-climates swept him into the weather game in January 2003, including his online Mountain Communities Weather Service. It grieved him that Lockwood Valley residents had to rely on weather forecasts from the Sandberg station— southeast of Gorman, close as the crow flies, but not as the mercury flows and the snow falls.mountainenterprise.com
