Dr. Daniel Fick joins Hy-Vee as Chief Medical Officer

Riverview Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce Jennifer Holder, RN, BSN, MBA, CPPS is the new Chief Nursing Officer. Jennifer Holder assumed the role of chief nursing officer (CNO) effective June 13, 2021. A registered nurse for nearly 20 years, Holder most recently served as CNO at Trousdale Medical Center providing leadership and direction for the nursing staff and was responsible for planning, organizing, directing and controlling all functions of nursing, care coordination, and other support services. Prior to that, Holder served as Director of Case Management, Clinical Documentation Improvement, and Patient Safety Officer at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, TN. She has also served the Director of Quality and Risk Management at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, TN. Holder started her nursing career at St. Thomas Health working with a focus as a cardiac nurse and shared system resource supporting multiple departments throughout the health system.
Comments / 0