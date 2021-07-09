Cancel
Business

Dr. Daniel Fick joins Hy-Vee as Chief Medical Officer

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee, Inc. announced today the addition of Dr. Daniel Fick to the Hy-Vee leadership team as its chief medical officer. In this role, Fick will help oversee all of Hy-Vee’s existing health and medical initiatives and the development of new services and offerings to improve the overall health and wellness of Hy-Vee’s customers and employees.

