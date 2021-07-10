Cancel
Yellowstone season 4 teaser: Is it really an omen of death?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week a new teaser surfaced for Yellowstone season 4, and it’s totally led to a wide array of theories. So what are some of the big ones? Let’s just say that they relate to the idea of a major character dying — something that has understandably been out there since the season 3 finale cliffhanger. We saw three different Duttons in Beth, Kayce, and John all put in dangerous situations — so could one of them succumb to some inevitable injuries?

