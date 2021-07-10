Yellowstone season 4 teaser: Is it really an omen of death?

Yellowstoneseason 4 is just around the corner! The series will return on Paramount Network this fall, it was announced on Thursday. The network also revealed the first promo for the new season, as well as new cast members. Jacki Weaver will portray Caroline Warner, CEO of Market Equities; Piper Perabo will portray Summer Higgins, an outside protestor from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Kathryn Kelly will portray Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy; And Finn Little will portray Carter a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip. Beth decides the ranch is the best place to teach him a lesson on how to be a man.