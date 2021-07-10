The Snoopy Show season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?
Following the final episodes streaming today, can you expect The Snoopy Show season 2 happen? Or, is it more likely that the Peanuts adaptation is over at Apple TV+?. We’ll admit to trying to figure out the future of the series is confusing, largely because there’s still confusion as to what to call the episodes launching today! The Snoopy Show technically released the second half of season 1 on July 9, and now, we await precisely what the future holds.cartermatt.com
