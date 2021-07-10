The Snoopy Show season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

(Pocket-lint) - Apple TV+’s next flagship series, Foundation, looks to emulate the size and success of Game of Thrones, but in space. The new TV series is based on the 1951 novel of the same name, which spawned four sequels and two prequels and is written by famed sci-fi author Isaac Asimov. In the book series, Foundation is set in the future, when the world we know now is a memory of the past, as humans have since colonised the galaxy. The first novel introduces Hari Seldon, a brilliant visionary and psychohistorian who uses mathematics and probability to predict the future.