Manchester City at the Euros: Semifinals

With an incredibly entertaining Euro 2020 set to come to an end, we have our two finalists, and several Manchester City stars remain in contention to lift the continent’s title. The semifinal stage delivered drama, with both matches going beyond 90 minutes, and in the end will see Italy battle for its first European crown since 1968, while England aims to win their first final since the famed 1966 World Cup, which was also on home soil.