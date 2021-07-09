Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Season 4 episode 10, 11 spoilers
Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? We’ve had such a solid run of new episodes as of late, but is that going to continue?. Unfortunately, the answer to that question is “no” — at least for the time being. Tonight, the show is being pulled as The CW is airing the Gossip Girl – HBO Max pilot (or at least a “save for network TV” version), and you’re going to have to wait until next week to see Elizabeth Gillies and the rest of the cast back.cartermatt.com
Comments / 0