Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Billionaire businessman 'the Czech Sphinx' eyes London energy float

By Daily
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Czech Sphinx eyes London float for his energy empire: Billionaire businessman has built big stakes in undervalued UK firms including Sainsbury's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Aymh7_0asbn9Tx00
Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is considering a potential float of his energy empire in London

The Czech billionaire with stakes in Royal Mail and Sainsbury’s is considering a potential float of his energy empire in London.

Daniel Kretinsky, known as the ‘Czech Sphinx’ for his inscrutable investment style, set tongues wagging in the City after piling into British stocks that he believes are undervalued.

He snapped up 15.6 per cent of Royal Mail – and netted a huge paper profit when the shares soared – as well as 10 per cent of supermarket group Sainsbury’s.

And now the tycoon, who is reportedly worth £3billion, has launched a major shake-up of his business that could see it float on the stock market.

Kretinsky’s EP Infrastructure announced a strategic review, ‘which may include an initial public offering’.

The firm supplies gas and electricity to customers largely based in Eastern Europe, but London is seen as a potential venue for the float.

Kretinsky, who made his fortune in energy, is co-owner of Czech football team Sparta Prague.

The father-of-one has also built up stakes in German retail giant Metro and French supermarket group Casino, as well as French newspaper Le Monde.

TOP DIY INVESTING PLATFORMS

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

The comments below have been moderated in advance.

The views expressed in the contents above are those of our users and do not necessarily reflect the views of MailOnline.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

205K+
Followers
78K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Mail#Eastern Europe#Prague#Stocks#Czech#Sainsbury#British#German#Metro#French#Casino#Le Monde#Mailonline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
RetailThe Independent

Royal Mail to unveil latest sales performance amid pandemic parcel boom

Royal Mail is expected to unveil further sales growth as the delivery giant continues to be buoyed by its expanding parcel operation. Earlier this year, the company saw parcels overtake letters as its main revenue source and the group is developing a second full automated hub operation to open in 2023 with a capacity for one million parcels per day.
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

London close: Energy plays drag on FTSE as oil prices fall

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in negative territory on Thursday, as investors digested the latest UK jobs data, with energy shares under the cosh amid expectations of rising supply. The FTSE 100 ended the session down 1.12% at 7,012.02, and the FTSE 250 was off 1.09% at 22,501.25. Sterling...
IndustryMotorsport.com

FIA slashes London FE energy levels following concerns from teams

Revisions to the second and third sector of the lap that will include an indoor section at the ExCeL Centre in the Docklands have introduced bigger braking zones and tighter corners. The initial data work from teams revealed that the usual need to save 30 to 35% to reach the...
BusinessTelegraph

Sainsbury's and Royal Mail investor eyes London float for energy empire

Billionaire Sainsbury's and Royal Mail investor Daniel Křetínský is weighing a London float of his energy empire, deepening his war chest as new potential targets loom. His EP Infrastructure said it was considering a stock market listing as part of a strategic review of the company, which made sales of €3.2bn (£2.7bn) last year from its gas pipes and storage equipment in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Czech energy infrastructure owner EPIF mulls float

The assets are mainly in the Czech and Slovak republics. Czech EP Infrastructure group (EPIF), owned by businessman Daniel Kretinsky, said July 9 it has begun a strategic review of its business, which may include an initial public offering. Most of its assets are in central and eastern Europe and...
Businesstechstartups.com

London-based fintech startup Wise pops on IPO debut, making the founders billionaires

Early this month, we wrote about Wise (formerly TransferWise), after the London-based fintech startup launched a new service that lets Indian users send money to 44 countries around the world, including places like Singapore, the U.K., the United States, the United Arab Emirates as well as countries in the Eurozone. In addition, Wise also announced the opening of a local office in Mumbai.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Founders Of Money Transfer Service Wise Become Estonia’s First Billionaires After London IPO

The cofounders of cross-border payments startup Wise have become Europe’s latest tech billionaires after its debut on the London Stock Exchange Wednesday. With prices set at $11 (£8) per share through a direct-listing auction process, Kristo Käärmann’s nearly 18.8% stake in Wise gives him an estimated net worth of $2 billion, making him the first Estonian to reach the billion-dollar threshold on the Forbes list. His Estonian cofounder Taavet Hinrikus has a nearly 10.9% stake worth $1.1 billion.
StocksLife Style Extra

London open: Miners, energy shares lead FTSE higher

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday, helped along by a strong showing in the energy and mining sectors, as investors eyed the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. At 0845 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.5% at 7,138.69. Russ Mould,...
StocksShareCast

London midday: Stocks maintain gains as miners rally; Fed minutes eyed

London stocks were still in the black by midday on Wednesday, helped along by a strong showing in mining sector, as investors eyed the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. The FTSE 100 was up 0.5% at 7,138.45. IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said: "All eyes...
BusinessUS News and World Report

London Wises up on Fintech to Help Secure Post-Brexit Floats

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's future as a hub for fintech in the wake of Brexit faces a crucial test this week with the London Stock Exchange listing of cross-border payments firm Wise. A flourishing fintech sector is seen as a way for the British capital to maintain its position as...
matadornetwork.com

London calling! Get great rates at these luxury hotels in the English capital

A good stay in London includes three things: historical tours, museum visits, a meal that thoroughly disproves the “all they have is fish and chips” theory, and an unforgettable afternoon tea. As travel to the United Kingdom opens and restrictions ease for US travelers, take advantage of these boutique hotel deals in London this summer and fall.
Traveldjmag.com

Ibiza put back on UK’s amber travel list

The Balearic Islands are set to be put back on the UK’s amber travel list from 19th July. Following the downgrading of Ibiza and the rest of the Balearic Islands to green in the UK government's travel list last month, MPs have made the decision to move the islands back up to amber status, meaning that many tourists will now have to self-isolate for up to 10 days upon returning from the countries on the amber list. However, it was recently announced that from 19th July, fully vaccinated tourists will no longer be required to self-isolate upon their return to the UK from amber list countries.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

A kick in the Baleriacs: Thousands of Brits say they'll have to CANCEL their summer holidays after Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca are struck OFF the green list from Monday - as (but Croatia gets all-clear)

Summer holiday plans for thousands of Britons were left in tatters last night after the Balearic islands were axed from the 'green list' just a fortnight after they were approved for quarantine-free travel - while Croatia and Bulgaria were given a tentative travel green light. British favourites Ibiza, Majorca and...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca moved to amber travel list

Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca and Formentera are being moved onto the government's amber travel list for England. The Balearic Islands will join the list from 04:00 BST on Monday, 15 days after they were moved to the green watchlist. The Scottish and Welsh governments said they will do the same, and...
Lifestyleskiddle.com

The Lastminute.com London Eye - Standard Entry

Situated on the South Bank of the river Thames, the London Eye is an iconic part of Londons skyline. At 135 metres, the Lastminute.com London E... This event occurred in July 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Situated on the South Bank of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy