Idaho Avenue and Walnut Street Pop-up Bike Lanes Ready for Use

Come take a bicycle ride on Las Cruces’ first Pop-up Bike Lanes!

While the Pop-up is ready for use, be on the lookout for finishing touches, such as Green Bike Lane intersection treatments, to be applied early next week.

Pop-up bike projects are temporary bicycle lane improvements on city streets that provide a fun way to get active and make the road safer for cyclists. Pop-up Bike Lanes are an exciting way to promote cycling, to demonstrate road design meant for both automobiles and bicycles, and to even help inform future bicycle infrastructure improvements.

The current project is a part of the City’s ongoing efforts to improve Active Transportation or “human-powered transportation like walking or biking” in Las Cruces. By improving Active Transportation, Las Cruces can become a healthier, safer, and overall more livable community for everyone.

The Pop-up is on Idaho Avenue/south Walnut Street and Nevada Avenue from the intersections of Lees Drive/Idaho to Nevada/Triviz Drive (near Young Park). The Pop-up was created with temporary barriers, signs, and lane markings. It consists of a mix of facilities, ranging from Sharrows (temporary arrows painted on the roadway to inform motorists to share the road with bicycles) to Buffered Bike Lanes that provide more protection from motorized vehicles.

We hope through this project the community is encouraged to hop on their bikes, take a ride, and let us know what you think! Please give us your feedback through the following Public Survey.

English: https://arcg.is/LDrbX0

Spanish: https://arcg.is/19KvHq

To learn more about Active Transportation in Las Cruces, visit the following web page https://www.las-cruces.org/2210/Active-Transportation.

For more information contact Mark Miller at 575-528-3271 or planning@las-cruces.org