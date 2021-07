SCDHEC is aware of an extensive bloom of Lyngbya wollei in multiple areas of Lake Wateree. The algae produces a mat of material on the bottom of the lake that can float to the surface, and found to be thickest in the shallower coves of the lake. Currently, SCDHEC is not aware of any exceedances of the state algal toxin standards. Scientific literature still debates whether the algae causes issues via contact, ingestion or inhalation, so it is not recommended for people of pets swim in or near these algae mats.