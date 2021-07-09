Cancel
North Wilkesboro, NC

Rev. Steve Allen Church

Wilkes Journal Patriot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRev. Steve Allen Church, 67, of North Wilkesboro, formerly of Todd, went to be with his heavenly father, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Autumn Care Nursing Home in Statesville. Mr. Church was born Jan. 28, 1954, in Baltimore, Md., to Thea Luther and Shirley Holman Church. He was a graduate of Beaver Creek High School, Appalachian State University and Southeastern Theological Seminary. Rev. Church pastored Beaver Creek Baptist Church and was a member of Purlear Baptist Church. He loved his Lord, especially reading his Bible, ministering and witnessing to people. Rev. Church was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob Edward Church.

www.journalpatriot.com

#Mr Church#Pastor#Autumn Care Nursing Home#Shirley Holman Church#Beaver Creek High School#Purlear Baptist Church#Scarlett Church#Augustus Church#Briony Church#Miller Funeral Chapel#Miller Funeral Service#Tribute Store
