According to Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack, a priority for the USDA is creating local and regional food systems. “So those small and medium sized producers get a market that’s local. Small medium size producers get price discovery that allows them to accurately understand and appreciate the value of whatever it is they’re growing a raising,” Vilsack recently made those comments during the Wall Street Journal’s Global Food Forum. “And then small producers and medium size producers don’t necessarily have to tow the line of a small handful of processing facilities and companies but basically have choice, have opportunity, have competition.]