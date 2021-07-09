Downtown Las Cruces Parking Lot 7 and Restroom Building Improvements Project

As part of the City’s commitment to preserving infrastructure assets, construction will begin Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Downtown Parking Lot 7, directly west of Day’s Hamburgers, the Rio Grande Theatre, and Rad Retrocade.

Work on the parking lot will continue through the end of September. Access to the parking lot will be restricted during construction. Barrels, cones and construction fences will be placed as appropriate to delineate the work zones.

Access to nearby businesses and residences will be maintained.

This project is in City Council District 1.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2128.