On July 23rd the Warren County Health Department will be setting up at the Monmouth Downtown Farmer’s Market from 5:30-8 pm. If you stop by and show proof of vaccination or get vaccinated you will receive a $5 coupon to use at the Farmer’s Market that night and register for a drawing for Monmouth Pottery-pie plate. The first 20 who get vaccinated that night receive a commemorative 2020 COVID crock.